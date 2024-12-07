Telangana: PCB orders closure Ralpro Techno Crafts firm for dumping effluents in Nakkavagu

SANGAREDDY: Taking serious note of the dumping of effluents in Nakkavagu, the Pollution Control Board (PCB) has ordered the closure of Ralpro Techno Craft LLP located at Turklakhanapur village in Hatnoora mandal of Sangareddy district. The orders were issued late Thursday following an investigation.

On November 29, PCB officials intercepted an unregistered tanker without a nameplate discharging effluents into Nakkavagu. Although the driver escaped, his assistant, Kethavath Devadas, was apprehended. Upon interrogation, Devadas disclosed the name of the industry. The tanker lacked proper documentation, including vehicle registration and material invoices.

A preliminary analysis of the effluents showed a pH level of 12, indicating high alkalinity. Samples collected from the tanker matched the physical characteristics of effluents from the industry, which manufactures anodized aluminum profiles (200 TPM) and is located about 6 km from the discharge site.

Following an inspection on November 30, officials submitted a report on December 2, leading to the issuance of closure orders. TGPCB RO, also lodged a complaint with the Sangareddy Rural PS, seeking legal action against those responsible.