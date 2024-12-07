Telangana: Supreme Court junks plea to put off Group-I mains exam

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday paved the way for the state government to continue the recruitment process by dismissing a clutch of petitions seeking the postponement of Group-I mains examinations.

The petitioners contended that the new notification issued for Group-I was unconstitutional. Stating that there were 14 mistakes in the Group-I preliminary exam, they urged the apex court to order postponement of the mains test. Dismissing the petitions, the court said that there was no need to postpone the exam as the petitioners did not qualify for the mains.

The petitioners had approached the SC after the high court rejected their petitions.

It may be recalled that the TGPSC conducted Group-1 mains in the last week of October to fill 563 posts. As many as 31,403 candidates took the exam. The PSC is likely to declare the results in February.