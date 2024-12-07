Telangana to draft new tourism policy by December 31

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed the officials to prepare the draft tourism policy by December 31.

At a review meeting he held here along with Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, the CM suggested that the officials study the tourism policies of Dubai, Singapore and China.

Revanth asked the officials to create shopping facilities in Hyderabad on the lines of Dubai and Singapore. “The climate of Hyderabad is suitable for tourism for all 365 days,” he said.

The CM also asked officials to ensure that the tourist football increases at tiger reserves and to link tiger reserves with temple tourism.

“Arrangements should be made in such a way that tigers from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra should come to Telangana. Thanks to the free bus travel scheme for women, the temple tourism has increased in the state,” he said.

Mega convention city

The CM said that a mega convention city should be planned in the proposed Future City.

“One should be able to reach the proposed convention centre within 20 minutes from the airport,” he added.

Revanth also suggested the officials to identify the destinations for weddings.

He enquired abut the Tourism department’s lands that were leased out and said: “Take stern action against those who are not vacating the lands even after the expiry of the lease period.”

The chief minister said that once the existing Osmania Hospital building is vacated it would be developed into a tourist spot.

He also directed the officials to enure that the number of tourists visiting Charminar increases.