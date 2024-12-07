Telangana's Ananthagiri Hills to be developed as an ecotourism zone

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TGTDC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, has announced plans to develop Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district as an ecotourism zone (ETZ).

Known as the “Ooty of Telangana,” Ananthagiri Hills is a picturesque location surrounded by dense forests and known for its scenic beauty and favorable weather.

The project will span 50 acres, with approximately 18.80 acres dedicated to a glamping zone featuring 85-90 tents, and the remaining 31 acres allocated for common amenities and utilities. The project cost is estimated at Rs 30.65 crore. The stated aim is to boost tourism through sustainable and responsible development.

A Destination Management Committee (DMC), led by the district collector, has been formed to oversee the project. Additionally, Assystem India Ltd, in a joint venture, has been appointed as the Project Design and Management Consultant (PDMC) to assist in the implementation.

The ETZ will offer a range of nature-based activities such as trekking, birdwatching, and nature walks for tourists. The glamping zone will provide upscale camping experiences, while common amenities will include parking facilities, EV charging stations, recreational areas and security services. Other infrastructure includes pathways, IT interventions, and visitor drop-off points.

Revenue generation is expected through rentals, tickets, events, parking fees and sales from food, retail and advertisements. The agency responsible for development, operation and maintenance will pay an annual fee to the TGTDC based on revenue shares and fixed percentages.

The selected agency will manage the glamping zone for 11 years.