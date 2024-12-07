Telangana's Warangal Chapata Chilli, famous as Tomato Chilli, to get GI tag

HYDERABAD: The renowned Warangal Chapata Chilli, also known as the “tomato chilli”, is all set to receive the Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the Union government.

Filed in 2022, the application highlights the unique characteristics of this chilli, including its mild pungency and high colour traits. The application was filed by Thimmampet Chilly Farmer Producer Company Limited, with support from Janna Reddy Venkat Reddy Horticultural Research Station (JVR HRS), Malyal, Mahabubabad district and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTGHU).

This chilli is known for its bright red, bold and thick-walled cultivars. It is called “Tomato chilli” due to their blocky, tomato-like appearance. The chilli features three distinct fruit types: single patti, double patti and odalu.

Subhajit Saha, a GI practitioner and founder of Resolute4IP helped in preparing the application and complying with all the technical requirements for GI Registration.

Saha said that the GI application has now been published in the GI Journal, marking a significant milestone.

He further believes post the GI registration the Warangal chilli farmers can market their produce with higher price and see an increase in domestic market and export market demands.

Warangal Chapata Chilli has been cultivated in Nagaram village of Jammikunta mandal for over 80 years, with Nadikuda village and mandal considered its oldest source. Later it was spread to nearby villages through seed sharing, particularly within the Velama community.

There will soon be a day in the Indian restaurants and also in the shelves of supermarkets where the chilli powder or a recipe made from the chilli will be acknowledged in the menu for making customers aware of the product and its premium, Saha opined.

The Thimmampet Chilly Farmer Producer Company Limited welcomed this development and are now eagerly await the registration by April 2025.