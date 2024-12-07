Thief steals 108 ambulance, leads police on high-speed chase in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A dramatic police chase unfolded on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway 65 early Saturday morning after a man stole a 108 ambulance from Hayathnagar.

The incident prompted immediate action from the Rachakonda and Suryapet police stations following a Dial 100 call, culminating in the thief's arrest at Tekumatla in the Suryapet district.

The incident began when the ambulance driver parked the vehicle at a private hospital in Hayathnagar. Taking advantage of the situation, the thief entered the vehicle, activated the siren, and sped towards Vijayawada. Mistaking the siren for an emergency, other motorists made way for the ambulance, facilitating the thief's escape.

Upon receiving the alert, police attempted to intercept the vehicle at Chityala but were unsuccessful. During the efforts, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) John Reddy was injured and rushed to a private hospital. His condition is reported to be serious.

The chase continued as police parked lorries across the highway at the Korlapahad toll gate and blocked the route. However, the thief managed to evade the blockade and pressed on. The pursuit finally ended at Tekumatla village when the ambulance veered off the highway, crashed into a road median, and came to a halt in nearby bushes.

The police then apprehended the thief, who is now in custody. Investigations into the thief's criminal background are ongoing. More details are awaited.