HYDERABAD: Stating that BJP was the future of Telangana, BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday alleged that the Congress government in the state has failed to do justice to any section of the society.

“BJP is the voice of Telangana. It is the future of Telangana and the country. The people should have faith in only the BJP,” he stated, adding that the saffron party has decided to expose the failures, lies and betrayal of the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Nadda was addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP at the Saroornagar Stadium to “expose the failures” of the government in its one year rule. “The Congress came to power in Telangana with false promises. None of the promises made by the Congress during the Assembly elections have been implemented,” Nadda alleged.

Claiming that the Union government was giving priority to Telangana, he said: “The Centre gave Rs 1.6 lakh crore as tax devolution and Rs 1.1 lakh crore as grant-in-aid to Telangana. Rs 27,000 crore was given to Warangal and Karimnagar under Smart City scheme. AIIMS at Bibinagar is being established. We sanctioned five economic corridor projects to Telangana under the Bharatmala scheme.”

Modi won a 3rd term on merit: Nadda

The saffron party leader alleged that the difference between the Congress and the BJP was that the former works for the sake of power and misleads the people while the latter stands for development. “The people gave the mandate to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rule the country for the third consecutive time. You have to understand the difference in the work culture between the Congress and BJP,” he said.

Nadda continued: “It is only Modi who became the PM for the third time in a row on merit. When Jawaharlal Nehru became the PM for the third time, the Opposition was weak and there was euphoria for the Congress all over the world.”