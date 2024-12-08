Constant pressure will dent growth, says Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that no country can become a superpower if 14 percent of its population faces constant pressure while referring to the issue of Atala mosque in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The mosque management reportedly moved to the Allahabad High Court on Saturday challenging a local court’s order that had ordered registration of a suit claiming the 14th-century mosque is the ancient Atla Devi Hindu Temple.

“The people of India are being pushed into fights over history where none existed. No nation can become a superpower if 14% of its population faces such constant pressures,” Owaisi said in a post on X.

He alleged that behind every outfit that files a lawsuit claiming the temple to be at the site of a mosque is backed by the “invisible hand” of the ruling party.

“Behind every “Vahini “Parishad “Sena” etc, there is the invisible hand of the ruling party. They have a duty to defend the Places of Worship Act & put an end to these false disputes,” the MP claimed.