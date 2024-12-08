Five killed, one hurt as car plunges into pond in Telangana

NALGONDA: Five youths were killed while another one sustained injuries after the car that they were travelling in plunged into a pond at Jalalpur village in Bhudan Pochampalli mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Vamsi (23), Dignesh (21), Harsha (21), Balu (19) and Vinay (21), all residents of LB Nagar.

A young man named Manikantha survived the accident, Bhudan Pochampally police said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Choutuppal Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Madhusudan Reddy said that all six youths had been consuming alcohol on Friday. It was substantiated when the survivor’s breath analyser test showed 57 points, he added.

The ACP explained while the victims were headed to Anjipuram village to drink toddy, the driver speeded, hit the stones strewn next to the road and fell into the pond.

While others drowned, Manikantha, who was sitting in the front seat, broke the window pane and swam out.