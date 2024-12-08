Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates YTPS Unit-2

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday dedicated to the nation the Unit-2 of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) with a power generation capacity of 800 MW.
During his visit, Revanth was briefed about the operations of the Unit-2 in the Central Control Room and the ongoing construction work for the other.
YTPS is being constructed by Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TG Genco). The plant, being constructed at Veerlapalem village of Damacharla mandal in Nalgonda district on 1,133 hectares, will have five units of 800 MW each, with a total installed capacity of 4,000 MW.
The project was envisaged with an initial investment of Rs 25,099.42 crore. However, the estimates were revised to Rs 36,131.99 crore as the cost escalated due to delays.
As per initial timelines, all the five units should have been commissioned by October 2023. However, the pandemic, and the National Green Tribunal suspending the clearance, delayed the project. After the Congress came to power, the government made concerted efforts to get the environmental clearance.
So far, the construction works of units 1 and 2 of YTPS stage-1 have been completed. Recently, Unit 1 and 2 were synchronised to the power grid.
TG Genco has signed an agreement with Singareni Collieries Company Limited for supply of 14 million tonnes of coal per annum. On November 3, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka flagged off the first rake carrying coal on the newly constructed railway line from Vishnupuram-Janpahad to YTPS.
This project is estimated to create 2,000 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs. Officials said that all the five units are expected to be commissioned by May 2025.
Vikramarka, Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha and Thummala Nageswara Rao and others were present.