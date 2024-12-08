Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates YTPS Unit-2

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday dedicated to the nation the Unit-2 of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) with a power generation capacity of 800 MW.

During his visit, Revanth was briefed about the operations of the Unit-2 in the Central Control Room and the ongoing construction work for the other.

YTPS is being constructed by Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TG Genco). The plant, being constructed at Veerlapalem village of Damacharla mandal in Nalgonda district on 1,133 hectares, will have five units of 800 MW each, with a total installed capacity of 4,000 MW.

The project was envisaged with an initial investment of Rs 25,099.42 crore. However, the estimates were revised to Rs 36,131.99 crore as the cost escalated due to delays.