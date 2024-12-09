BRS MLAs protest alleged Revanth Reddy-Adani 'nexus' outside Telangana Assembly

HYDERBAD: Ahead of the start of winter session of the Telangana Assembly on Monday, the opposition BRS MLAs held a protest here, donning T-shirts bearing an image of Revanth Reddy and Gautam Adani, alleging an "unholy nexus" between the Chief Minister and the industrialist.

The BRS legislators were, however, stopped by the police at the entrance of the legislature complex.

Taking exception to the action against them, the MLAs raised slogans against the Congress government and the CM.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party MPs wore T-shirts "exposing the friendship between PM Narendra Modi and Adani".

"Why cannot we do the same thing here in Telangana Assembly? We are saying Revanth Reddy and Congress are indulging in duplicity," Rama Rao told reporters.

Later, the BRS MLAs were taken away by police in vehicles.