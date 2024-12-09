BRS MLAs try to attend Assembly session wearing t-shirts saying 'Adani-Revanth Bhai Bhai'; taken into custody

HYDERABAD: Several BRS MLAs and MLCs, including party working president KT Rama Rao and former Minister T Harish Rao, were taken into custody on Monday as they tried to attend the first day of the State Legislative Assembly session wearing T-shirts opposing the memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed by the State government with Adani Group.
The BRS MLAs and MLCs paid floral tributes at martyrs' memorial near the gun park and later when they were proceeding towards the Assembly, the police prevented them.
The police took them into preventive custody and released them later.
The T-shirts worn by the BRS legislators contained the slogan "Adani-Revanth Bhai Bhai".
Speaking to reporters at Gun Park, BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the Congress was criticising Adani in all other states in the country. But, in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Adani became one, he alleged. "We will expose the friendship between Revanth Reddy and Adani in the ongoing Assembly session," Rama Rao said.
The BRS MLAs and MLCs later gathered at Telangana Bhavan and raised slogans against the government.
Speaking to reporters later, former Minister G Jagadish Reddy alleged that it was for the first time that MLAs were obstructed outside the Assembly and they were not allowed into the House.
He wondered whether the State Legislative Assembly Speaker would tell what type of dress the MLAs should wear. What was wrong with wearing Adani-Revanth T-shirt, he asked.
When AICC leader Rahul Gandhi was speaking against Adani in Lok Sabha, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was supporting Adani in the state, Jagadish Reddy said.
He recalled that Rahul Gandhi, who raised the same issue, was allowed inside Lok Sabha but when the BRS leaders were spotted wearing Adani T-shirts, the Speaker didn't allow them inside the Assembly.
Opposition leader in the State Legislature Council S Madhusudhana Chary said that not allowing Legislators to attend the session was nothing but suppressing their rights.
He said that the Council Chairman and the Assembly Speaker should not succumb to any pressure and function freely.