BRS MLAs try to attend Assembly session wearing t-shirts saying 'Adani-Revanth Bhai Bhai'; taken into custody

HYDERABAD: Several BRS MLAs and MLCs, including party working president KT Rama Rao and former Minister T Harish Rao, were taken into custody on Monday as they tried to attend the first day of the State Legislative Assembly session wearing T-shirts opposing the memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed by the State government with Adani Group.

The BRS MLAs and MLCs paid floral tributes at martyrs' memorial near the gun park and later when they were proceeding towards the Assembly, the police prevented them.

The police took them into preventive custody and released them later.

The T-shirts worn by the BRS legislators contained the slogan "Adani-Revanth Bhai Bhai".

Speaking to reporters at Gun Park, BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the Congress was criticising Adani in all other states in the country. But, in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Adani became one, he alleged. "We will expose the friendship between Revanth Reddy and Adani in the ongoing Assembly session," Rama Rao said.