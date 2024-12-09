CM Revanth to unveil Telangana Talli statue today

HYDERABAD: As part of the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will unveil the new Telangana Talli statue at the Secretariat at 6.05 pm on Monday.

A large gathering of people, including around one lakh women, are expected to attend the event, for which special seating arrangements are being made at the Secretariat.

On Sunday, the CM, along with R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others, inspected the preparations and directed officials to leave no stone unturned in making the event a grand success.

Speaking to the media, Venkat Reddy said that over one lakh people will attend the ceremony. When asked about former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s participation in the event, he said: “It is KCR’s responsibility to grace the programme. If he attends, he will be treated as a true Telanganaite. If not, he will remain a Telangana traitor.”

Stating that the government has invited leaders of all political parties, he said: “Those who love Telangana will attend the event. (Union minister and state BJP chief) G Kishan Reddy has no love for the state and has decided not to attend the ceremony.”