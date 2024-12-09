IAF performs daring feats in Hyderabad skies

HYDERABAD: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force roared in the city skies with their impressive aerobatic stunts during the Praja Palana Vijayostavalu celebrations, marking the first year of the Congress government on Sunday. The onlookers were thrilled to witness the spectacles of this unique airshow at Hussainsagar.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with ministers — N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy — and other top dignitaries, were also present on the occasion.

The nine-day-long celebrations, organised to mark the achievements of the Congress government, reached its peak with an extraordinary aerial display by the exclusive nine-aircraft team, which performed intricate manoeuvres in their Hawk Mk 132 jets. The spectacle, showcasing loops, rolls, crosses, and even inverted flying, had the crowd gasping in awe as the jets soared over the city’s skyline.

It is reported that thousands of people gathered at Tank Bund while others rushed to their rooftops to catch a glimpse of the airshow. The aircraft were flying as close as five metres to each other. Moreover, the jets also painted the skies with a tricolour to indicate the reflection of the Congress’ slogans, Indiramma Rajyam and Prajaapalana.

Cultural manifestation

This apart, the event also displayed the traditional and cultural art forms arranged in fusion with the government’s series of meetings, showing the degree of progress that they have achieved in various departments and sectors. The cultural programmes included concerts, theatre performances, mimicry, Bonalu display and many more.

The traditional art forms of Telangana state, including Chindu Yakshaganam, Oggu Katha, Perini Natyam, and Oggu Dolu Vinyasam, were also displayed before the secretariat. Moreover, the festivities also showcased an impressive array of classical dances from across India, including Kathak, Kuchipudi, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, and Mohini Attam.

Enthralling performances such as Bhakta Prahlada Surabhi Natakam and soulful Qawwali and Sufi Sangeet were a cherry on top with live concerts and theatre performances bringing the spirit of celebration to life.