Karimnagar gets a Sanskrit study centre

KARIMNAGAR: The Central Sanskrit University has established a Sanskrit study centre at the Government Degree College for Women in Karimnagar. The study centre, operating under the aegis of the Telugu language department, has been inaugurated by college principal P Varalaxmi.

Admissions for the centre are being taken up by retired lecturers, doctors and students. A dedicated classroom has been allocated for teaching, and a Sanskrit lecturer from Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, has been assigned.

This development comes as a relief to those seeking a platform for Sanskrit learning. Previously, a Sanskrit college organised by the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada was shut down in 2017. Similarly, a Sanskrit college at Dharmapuri temple town in Jagtial district ceased operations in 2002 despite a court directive to continue it, a source said, adding that though Karimnagar has a college building and land available, the temple authorities have not resumed operations. Currently, the Sanskrit college at Vemulawada functions only with contract lecturers.

Eminent literary figure Gandra Lakshmana Rao highlighted the significance of Sanskrit, calling it the mother of all Indian languages. He noted that foundational texts like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Puranas are in Sanskrit, which he described as the “language of immortality” and the cornerstone of Indian culture. The principal urged students to learn Sanskrit not just for academic marks but also to explore its scientific and cultural heritage. She emphasised the opportunities Sanskrit offers in the evolving education system, encouraging broader engagement with the language.

According to an RTI reply, Sanskrit has less than 2,500 speakers, which comprises less than 0.002% of the Indian population.