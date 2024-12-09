KCR slams Congress for altering Telangana Talli statue design

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday expressed ire over the Congress government tweaking the design of Telangana Talli statue.
Addressing the BRS Legislative Party meeting held at his Erravelli farmhouse, he said that it was “foolish” of the government to change the design of the statue that, according to him, provided inspiration to Telangana activists during the statehood movement.
“During the statehood movement, the Telangana Talli statue was designed after taking the opinion of all communities. It provided inspiration during our fight for a separate state,” he said.
“Changing the design of the statue is nothing but foolishness. Is this what the government wants to do by neglecting development and people’s issues,” he wondered.
He asked his MLAs and MLCs to raise the people’s issues in the upcoming winter session of the Assembly.
Future action plan
The BRS chief also revealed his plan to organise a public meeting in February to expose the failures of the state government. He also revealed the party’s plan to form various committees after February and to launch a membership drive after that.
Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said: “The Congress government foolishly altered the features of the Telangana Talli statue. By doing so, it attacked the very identity of Telangana.”
He added that KCR has instructed them to question the government in the Assembly on various issues, including residential schools, farmers’ grievances and their illegal arrests, challenges faced by panchayats and uncleared bills of former sarpanches and land issues related to proposed pharma industries.