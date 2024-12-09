KCR slams Congress for altering Telangana Talli statue design

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday expressed ire over the Congress government tweaking the design of Telangana Talli statue.

Addressing the BRS Legislative Party meeting held at his Erravelli farmhouse, he said that it was “foolish” of the government to change the design of the statue that, according to him, provided inspiration to Telangana activists during the statehood movement.

“During the statehood movement, the Telangana Talli statue was designed after taking the opinion of all communities. It provided inspiration during our fight for a separate state,” he said.

“Changing the design of the statue is nothing but foolishness. Is this what the government wants to do by neglecting development and people’s issues,” he wondered.

He asked his MLAs and MLCs to raise the people’s issues in the upcoming winter session of the Assembly.