Sangareddy administration orders inspections of hostels after food poisoning incidents

SANGAREDDY: Following the repeated incidents of food poisoning from different government institutions, the district administration has decided to check all the hostels and take stock of the situation.

Sangareddy Collector Valluru Kranthi directed officials to visit all the hostels, examine the provisions being used, check the dining hall, kitchen, and bathroom and identify the problems.

It is learnt that the state government is keen to provide nutritious diet to students in hostels. The officials are also having meals with the students in hostels to check the food quality, sources said.

Additionally, the collector has directed mandal officials, welfare department officials and regional coordinators to visit Kasturba Gandhi residential schools and model schools frequently to identify and address the problems there.