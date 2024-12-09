T-Fiber launched to boost internet access in rural Telangana

HYDERABAD: To enhance internet connectivity in remote areas of Telangana, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday unveiled the T-Fiber portal (www.tfiber.telangana.gov.in), enabling government users to place orders. A proof of concept (PoC) was demonstrated in three villages — one each in Sangareddy, Peddapalli and Narayanpet — where the minister interacted with residents virtually using services of T-Fiber, an optical fibre network, via televisions.

A government order (GO MS No. 9) was issued, mandating approximately 90,000 government institutions to adopt T-Fiber as their primary connectivity provider.

As part of Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu, several other initiatives were announced by the Department of IT, Electronics and Communications, along with Industries and Commerce, in the presence of minister Sridhar Babu and senior officials.

MeeSeva mobile app launched

The government launched several new features under its digital service platform, MeeSeva.

A mobile application was introduced, offering access to over 230 services, including government-to-citizen (G2C), business-to-citizen (B2C), value-added, and informational services. Nine new services were added, including issuing Gap Certificates, a monitoring system for senior citizens’ maintenance cases, and compensation for human and cattle losses caused by wild animals. Touchscreen kiosks were unveiled to provide easy access to various government services in public places.

MeeSeva Commissioner T Ravi Kiran told TNIE that there are nine more services added to the existing 400 in the mobile application. He added that around 5-10 kiosks, equipped with integrated document scanning and printing, will be set up at places with high footfall such as GHMC offices, airport in Hyderabad and shopping malls in the initial phase.

ADeX

A smart-agri credit platform named ADeX (Agricultural Data Exchange) was unveiled in partnership with HDFC Bank. The platform will provide loans up to Rs 1 lakh to farmers from low-income groups, using authentic datasets.

It is seen as a one-stop gateway for innovators, startups and other stakeholders to access agricultural data and develop solutions. The applications on ADeX will include agri-credit and finance, soil nutrient management advisories, pest and weather-based cropping advisories and digital farm records.

Narsimha, a farmer from Vikarabad and a beneficiary of the platform, received a Rs 1 lakh cheque from the minister.

He told TNIE, “Every six months, we will have to pay EMI to the bank for around Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. I will use this money for the maintenance of my field and crop development purposes.”