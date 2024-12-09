Telangana Talli is an emotion of 4 crore people: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the idea of ‘Telangana Talli’ is not just a statue but an emotion shared by all the people of Telangana, which includes a population of four crore.

The Chief Minister also extended birthday wishes to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on behalf of the people of Telangana, from the Legislative Assembly, for fulfilling the aspirations of the people by granting a separate state.

He made these remarks in the State Assembly while officially announcing the installation of the Telangana Talli statue at the secretariat on Monday.