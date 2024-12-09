Telangana Talli is an emotion of 4 crore people: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the idea of ‘Telangana Talli’ is not just a statue but an emotion shared by all the people of Telangana, which includes a population of four crore.
The Chief Minister also extended birthday wishes to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on behalf of the people of Telangana, from the Legislative Assembly, for fulfilling the aspirations of the people by granting a separate state.
He made these remarks in the State Assembly while officially announcing the installation of the Telangana Talli statue at the secretariat on Monday.
“In the fight for separate statehood, Telangana Talli united all the people. Telangana Talli guided the people toward achieving statehood. We have decided to honor this motherly figure by installing her statue at the Telangana secretariat. Telangana’s culture, tradition, and history were considered in designing the statue,” the Chief Minister said.
He also called for officially observing December 9 as ‘Formation of Telangana Talli Day,’ emphasizing that this is the first time the State government has declared a statue as Telangana Talli.
Following the Chief Minister’s statement, the State government issued a GO endorsing the ‘Telangana Talli’ statue.
The GO includes a color photograph with the following description: “Telangana Talli is a traditional woman with a pleasant face, draped in a green saree with a zari border, wearing a necklet, bead chain, bangles, anklets, earrings, and nose pin. A middle-aged, dignified woman, she holds conventional crops such as paddy, maize, and pearl millet as symbols of indigenous crops.”
It further states that ‘Telangana Talli’ stands for existence and self-respect, prohibiting any distortion or misrepresentation. The GO also outlines penalties for any violation or disrespect toward the image of Telangana Talli.