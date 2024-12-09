Women allege ‘harassment’ by Congress 14th GWMC division prez

WARANGAL: Women from the 14th division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) have raised strong objections to the alleged misconduct of Congress division president Syed Inteyaj.
On Sunday, hundreds of women, citing emotional abuse, approached the Enumamula police station and sought protection from Inteyaj’s alleged actions. They alleged that Inteyaj misbehaved with the women and used offensive language in the presence of the Enumamula inspector and police staff.
Leading the protest, 14th division Women Development Committee president Pitta Saroja, along with member secretary Akula Vanaja and about 10 committee members, lodged their concerns with the police. They demanded protection for the women and the committee members from the Congress leader’s alleged threats.
Speaking to mediapersons, Saroja accused Inteyaj of interfering in the functioning of the women’s development committee and mentally harassing its members.
“He claims to act on behalf of Wardhanapet MLA KR Nagaraju and is threatening to dissolve our committee, which was recently elected. He wants to replace us with his loyalists,” she said, adding that he told them that the MLA was asking him to dissolve the committee.
Saroja added that the women’s group in the division, transcending political affiliations, had been working together for development and empowerment. “Inteyaj is attempting to undermine our efforts for his selfish motives,” she stated.
The women staged a protest, demanding immediate intervention and protection from what they described as “emotional abuse and harassment” by Inteyaj. They also expressed disappointment with the Enumamula police, accusing the inspector of siding with Inteyaj.
“The inspector, instead of hearing our pleas, asked us not to approach the police and compromise with Inteyaj. This is unacceptable,” the committee members stated.
No formal complaint submitted: Police
Enumamula Inspector A Raghavendra told TNIE that a group of women had visited the police station but clarified that no formal complaint was submitted. “Without a written complaint, we cannot register a case. The allegations that abusive language was used in the station are baseless. They are making unfounded claims against the police,” Raghavendra said.