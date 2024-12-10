70 ryots booked for protesting against ethanol factory in Telangana

ADILABAD: Dilawarpur police on Monday registered a case against 70 farmers, including women, who protested against the construction of an ethanol factory in Dilawarpur mandal and confined RDO Rathna Kalyani in her vehicle for hours when she visited last month to hold talks with them in Nirmal district.

The proposed ethanol factory near Gundampally village had faced strong opposition from surrounding villagers, including those from Gundampally and Dilawarpur. Over the past five months, the villagers staged peaceful protests, culminating in a demonstration on the Nirmal-Bhainsa NH-61 last month.

During the demonstration, the RDO’s vehicle was blocked, and Rathna Kalyani was confined for hours. The official was later taken to a hospital under police protection. A group of irate protesters allegedly attacked the RDO’s car after she had left.

Following this, the RDO’s vehicle driver lodged a complaint at the Dilawarpur mandal police station on November 28. Police said that after investigation, a case has been registered against the farmers identified as being involved in the incident. Notices will soon be issued to them, they added.

The farmers said that officials had assured them no cases would be registered against them. Following the protests, the government dropped the ethanol factory plan.