HYDERABAD: Amidst Vedic chants, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday unveiled the Telangana Talli statue on the Secretariat premises.

The spectacular fireworks and a drone show that followed brought curtains down on the nine-day-long celebrations of the Congress government’s first anniversary.

Addressing the gathering that included Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, public representatives and thousands of citizens, mostly women, Revanth made it clear that the government has given statutory status to the Telangana Talli statue by issuing a GO and said those who try to redesign the statue in the future will be liable for legal action. He added that henceforth, December 9 would be celebrated as Telangana Talli Unveiling Day.

The CM announced that the government will honour and felicitate nine personalities who played a key role in the Telangana movement. “The government has decided to recognise, honor and support poets, artists and writers who lost everything for Telangana and contributed selflessly to the statehood movement,” he said.

Accordingly, Guda Anjaiah, Gaddar, Bandi Yadagiri, Andesri, Goreti Venkanna (BRS MLC), Suddala Ashok Teja, Jayaraju, senior journalist Pasham Yadagiri and Ekka Yadagiri Rao, the sculptor who designed the Martyrs Statue at Gun Park were recognised. The government will allot them a 300 sq yd plot at Future City and a cash prize of `1 crore along with a citation. Anjaiah, Gaddar and Yadagiri are being honored posthumously.

“When I see the Telangana Talli statue, it reminds me of my mother. Others are saying the same. Mother is the only one we identify with in any part of the world. Mother is the embodiment of our culture and traditions,” the chief minister stated.