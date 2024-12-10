Police on high alert in Telangana Mulugu district after bandh call by Maoist party

MULUGU: In response to the state-wide bandh called by the banned CPI (Maoist) party on Monday, police in agency areas have heightened security, conducting vehicle checks and continuing combing operations in Mulugu, Mahabubabad, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts.

The CPI (Maoist) party has released a letter accusing the police of staging fake encounters of seven Maoists in the Pulakomma forest area, located along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh state border.

On December 5, the Maoist Telangana State Committee released a statement attributed to their spokesperson, Jagan. The letter claims that an informer provided details about the seven Maoists in the Chelpaka forest area. A tribal person from the Chelpaka grama panchayat was allegedly instructed to prepare a meal for the Maoists, after which he reportedly surrendered and turned into a police approver.

According to the letter, the police took advantage of this by poisoning the food and sending it via the approver. After consuming the food, the Maoists became unconscious, and the police allegedly set fire to their bodies, executing them at close range.