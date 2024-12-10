Rs 30 lakh fine on BRS MLA Ramesh for hiding German citizenship

HYDERABAD: Ending 15-year-old dispute over the citizenship of former BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh, the high court on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on him for misleading the court by suppressing his German citizenship.

While imposing the hefty penalty, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed Ramesh to pay Rs 25 lakh to Adi Srinivas, the petitioner and the present MLA of Vemulawada, and Rs 5 lakh to Telangana State Legal Services Authority. The court gave one month time to Ramesh to pay the penalty amount.

Congress leader Adi Srinivas challenged the citizenship of Ramesh. The high court observed that Ramesh could not furnish a single document from the German Embassy stating that he was not a citizen of Germany. The petitioner contended that Ramesh, former MLA of Vemulawada, travelled to Germany several times with Overseas Citizen of India card.

Adi Srinivas, who challenged the citizenship of Ramesh, even approached the Union Home Secretary stating that Ramesh was not an Indian citizen and despite that he contested in the Assembly elections.