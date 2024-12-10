Telangana DyCM Bhatti pans BRS members for skipping discussion on statue

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday slammed the Opposition BRS for not participating in the discussion on Telangana Talli after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a statement in the Assembly on the statue design and its installation at the Secretariat.

“The BRS member don’t have any love for Telangana Talli,” he said.

The deputy CM referred to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement that Telangana became a reality because of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on December 13, 2014.

He also recalled the announcement made by the then Union home minister P Chidambaram regarding the formation of Telangana at the instance of Sonia Gandhi.

“BRS members should have been in the House and expressed their gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for fulfilling the aspirations of people of Telangana,” he said while seeking to know what message BRS wants to convey to the people.

“KCR and KTR should have been in the House and given their opinions. We don’t want them to praise us or the statue,” he said.

He said that the statue depicts mother or grandmother of every family. “Green saree represents greenery and red symbolises revolt while hands and fist denote social movements,” he said.

Stating that the government will celebrate the Telangana Talli statue unveiling day every year, he said: “It is everyone’s responsibility to take part in this event just like they do on the Independence Day and Republic Day.”