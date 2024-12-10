Telugu actor Mohan Babu-son rift out in the open

HYDERABAD: Senior actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Manchu Mohan Babu has accused his son, Manchu Manoj, and daughter-in-law, Bhuma Mounika, of threatening his life in a formal complaint with the Rachakonda Commissioner G Sudheer Babu on Monday evening.
In his complaint, Babu accused 30 unknown men, allegedly Manoj’s associates, of forcibly trespassing into his residence, “Manchu Town,” in Jalpally. He alleged that they evicted long-serving employees and restricted entry to the property.
“These individuals have illegally occupied my property, and I fear for my safety, values, and property,” he wrote, urging authorities to evict the trespassers and take strict legal action against them.
On Monday morning, Babu’s son Manchu Manoj also lodged a complaint with the Pahadishareef police, claiming that intruders entered his Jalpally property, attacked him when he confronted them, and fled.
This comes after videos showing Manoj, wearing a cervical collar and walking with difficulty, entering a private hospital in Banjara Hills with his wife and others surfaced on Sunday.
The Pahadishareef police earlier said that they received a call on their emergency helpline (100) from Mohan Babu’s residence. Reports suggest that disputes over property have escalated tensions between the father and son, resulting in altercations.
Meanwhile, explaining the incident, Babu in his letter stated “I have been residing at the above address for over 10 years. On 8.12.2024, my younger son, Mr Manoj (who incidentally abandoned my home and returned four months ago) caused disturbance at my house along with some anti-social elements, who were employed by him. He subsequently left the premises with his wife, Mrs Monika, leaving behind his 7-month-old daughter under the care of a housemaid and nanny employed by him.”
He continued, “Later, I was informed that my son Manoj had gone to various locations and returned home around 9 PM, by which time I was already asleep. The following morning, as I proceeded to attend to my daily activities, I noticed unfamiliar individuals stationed near my house.
While at my office in Madhapur at 10:30 AM one of my employees informed me that approximately 30 individuals, claiming to be associates of my son Mr Manoj, forcibly trespassed into my residence. They threatened my staff with dire consequences, evicted them from the property, and declared that no one could enter the house without their permission.”