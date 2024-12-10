Telugu actor Mohan Babu-son rift out in the open

HYDERABAD: Senior actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Manchu Mohan Babu has accused his son, Manchu Manoj, and daughter-in-law, Bhuma Mounika, of threatening his life in a formal complaint with the Rachakonda Commissioner G Sudheer Babu on Monday evening.

In his complaint, Babu accused 30 unknown men, allegedly Manoj’s associates, of forcibly trespassing into his residence, “Manchu Town,” in Jalpally. He alleged that they evicted long-serving employees and restricted entry to the property.

“These individuals have illegally occupied my property, and I fear for my safety, values, and property,” he wrote, urging authorities to evict the trespassers and take strict legal action against them.

On Monday morning, Babu’s son Manchu Manoj also lodged a complaint with the Pahadishareef police, claiming that intruders entered his Jalpally property, attacked him when he confronted them, and fled.

This comes after videos showing Manoj, wearing a cervical collar and walking with difficulty, entering a private hospital in Banjara Hills with his wife and others surfaced on Sunday.

The Pahadishareef police earlier said that they received a call on their emergency helpline (100) from Mohan Babu’s residence. Reports suggest that disputes over property have escalated tensions between the father and son, resulting in altercations.