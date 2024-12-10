‘Will send Congress Talli to Gandhi Bhavan if we return to power’: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday reiterated that the “Congress Talli” statue, which was unveiled by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat, would be sent to the Gandhi Bhavan if the pink party returns to power.

Rama Rao was addressing the gathering after unveiling the BRS version of the Telangana Talli statue at their party office in Medchal.

Objecting to the state government’s decision to change the statue design, he said that BRS workers would stage protests across the state by performing ‘palaabhishekam’ to Telangana Talli statues on Tuesday.

“No fool in the world changes his or her mother. But here we have some poor fellows who changed Mother Telangana,” he said.

Stating that lakhs of Telangana Talli statues were installed in the state in the past, Rama Rao wondered: “Who asked the government to change the statue design? Do mothers change, whenever governments change? There’s no change in Bharat Mata and Telugu Talli even though several governments changed over the years.”

“December 9 is Vijay Diwas as the Centre fulfilled the demand for a separate state as a result of KCR’s Deeksha. Vijay Diwas and KCR’s Deeksha would be remembered forever in the state,” he added.