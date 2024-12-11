CM failed in basics of governance: BJP MP

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad BJP MP Dharampuri Arvind has accused the state government of neglecting issuing mandatory clearances for the Nizamabad (Jakranpally) airport, despite the central government having completed the survey.

He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy failed to run the government with basic administrative efficiency.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, the MP criticised the CM for failing to review works in districts and obtaining feedback on the situation at ground level and the way the officials are working.

He also accused the state government of diverting the Central funds allocated to the state as its share of the central schemes.

He demanded payment of bills to contractors for the ROBs constructed in Nizamabad.

The MP also reacted to the ongoing controversy over Telangana Talli statue, stating that both the Congress and the BRS were engaged in a political drama.

He questioned BRS working president KT Rama Rao why the KCR government did not officially adopt the statue and why they were raising a hue and cry now.