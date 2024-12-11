Collector inspects sites for junior college buildings in Nalgonda district

NALGONDA: With the state government recently issuing orders to sanction junior colleges for Tipparthi and Kanagal mandals, the district administration has initiated the land acquisition process in these areas. District Collector Ila Tripathi visited Kanagal and Tipparthi to inspect potential government sites for the construction of the junior college buildings on Tuesday.

In Kanagal, the collector inspected several locations, including a site near the tahsildar’s office and survey number 591 beside the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV). She also visited the site at Palle Prakruthi Vanam in survey number 339.

Additionally, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has instructed the collector to explore the possibility of constructing an indoor stadium in Kanagal mandal alongside the junior college, in collaboration with the Prateek Foundation. Both projects together require approximately 10 acres of land.

In Tipparthi, the collector inspected a 3-acre site in survey numbers 515 and 516 near the model school for the junior college building. She also examined government land in survey number 827 near the double-bedroom houses, and sites near the railway station in survey numbers 555, 556 and 560. Following her inspection, she directed revenue officials and the respective tahsildars to submit detailed reports on the identified locations.