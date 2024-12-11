Four of family attempt suicide over debts

ADILABAD: Frustrated over financial crisis, four members of a family allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at their residence at Kasipet village in Thandur mandal of Mancherial district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Samudrala Mondia (60), his wife Sridevi (50), daughter Chitti (30), and son Shiva Prasad (26). They were initially shifted to a Mancherial hospital and then to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) hospital for better treatment. Their condition was said to be stable.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Prasad, who is an employee at a private company, invested in online games, betting and the share market to make easy money but ended up losing it.

Unable to bear the pressure from financiers to repay the debt, the family members took the extreme step.

It is alleged that Mondia informed his relatives about the suicide attempt. Subsequently, they rushed to the house and shifted the family to the hospital in Mancherial. Thandur mandal police have registered a case and begun the investigation. The police said that the exact reason behind the attempt would be known only after further investigation.