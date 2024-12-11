Justice League

HC directs police to return seized phone to BRS MLA

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed police to return the seized iPhone 14 Pro Max to Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. Justice Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a lunch motion petition filed by Kaushik Reddy. Petitioner’s counsel TV Ramana Rao informed the court that the phone was taken by the station house officer (SHO) without issuing any acknowledgment or formal receipt. The petitioner alleged that due to political rivalry, the SHO, along with 50 police personnel, had forcefully entered his residence on December 5. While taking him to the police station, his phone was confiscated. Despite repeated requests, police refused to return it.

Public prosecutor informed the court that the petitioner and his supporters disrupted police proceedings at the station, which led to the phone being taken as evidence. He further argued that the phone would be sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) to retrieve data, as the petitioner was allegedly involved in a conspiracy against the state. However, the judge found the police’s explanation unconvincing, questioning the propriety of their actions in seizing the phone. The judge emphasised that the phone should be returned to the petitioner unless there were valid grounds for its retention. The court directed the police to seek further instructions on the matter and adjourned the petition to December 12.