Justice League

HC directs police to return seized phone to BRS MLA
Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed police to return the seized iPhone 14 Pro Max to Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. Justice Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a lunch motion petition filed by Kaushik Reddy. Petitioner’s counsel TV Ramana Rao informed the court that the phone was taken by the station house officer (SHO) without issuing any acknowledgment or formal receipt. The petitioner alleged that due to political rivalry, the SHO, along with 50 police personnel, had forcefully entered his residence on December 5. While taking him to the police station, his phone was confiscated. Despite repeated requests, police refused to return it.
Public prosecutor informed the court that the petitioner and his supporters disrupted police proceedings at the station, which led to the phone being taken as evidence. He further argued that the phone would be sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) to retrieve data, as the petitioner was allegedly involved in a conspiracy against the state. However, the judge found the police’s explanation unconvincing, questioning the propriety of their actions in seizing the phone. The judge emphasised that the phone should be returned to the petitioner unless there were valid grounds for its retention. The court directed the police to seek further instructions on the matter and adjourned the petition to December 12.
Ex-ASP’s bail extended
The High Court of Telangana on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to former Additional SP Bhujanga Rao, accused number 3 (A-3) in the phone-tapping case. The Nampally court granted interim bail to Bhujanga Rao for health checkups. However, the trial court rejected to extend the bail after December 14, following which he approached high court and filed a lunch motion petition. The High Court extended his interim bail up to December 16. The petitioner’s advocate wanted the HC to grant regular bail, claiming Bhujanga Rao was facing serious health problems. While extending the interim bail, the court posted the case to next Monday for further hearing.
Sandhya theatre moves HC
The management of Sandhya Cine Enterprise filed a petition in the High Court of Telangana seeking stay on all further proceedings in FIR No 376 registered by Chikkadapally police after the death of a woman — Revathi — at the theatre during the benefit show of Pushpa-2. In the petition, Sandhay Cine Enterprise stated that the event of premier show was undertaken and arranged by distributors of the movie, based on a memo issued by the state government. The police mechanically registered a case against them, the petitioner contended.