Karateka from Ramagundam to represent Telangana at national-level competition in Delhi

PEDDAPALLI: Tagarapu Srihita Raj, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at NTPC, Ramagundam, has been selected to represent Telangana at the national-level karate competition in the School Games Federation of India (SGFI). The competition commenced in New Delhi on Tuesday and will continue for a week.

Srihita has already showcased her talent by securing a gold medal in the under-17 girls’ category at the state-level SGFI karate competition. Additionally, she has excelled in various other sports, including fencing, and has won multiple medals.

Confident about her chances at the national level, Srihita is determined to bring home more medals.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Peddapalli MP G Vamshi Krishna and district officials have congratulated Srihita on her selection and wished her all the best for the national-level competition.