Kavitha sees hidden agenda behind change of Telangana Talli statue

HYDERABAD: The BRS leaders and activists performed “palaabhishekam” to Telangana Talli statues across the state on Tuesday as part of their protests against the state government changing the statue design.

Describing the Telangana Talli statue as a legacy of the statehood movement, BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha condemned the state government’s unilateral decision to replace the historic symbol.

Kavitha performed “palaabhishekam” and “panchamrutam abhishekam” to the Telangana Talli statue at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Alleging that the symbol of Mother Telangana was replaced overnight by the government, Kavitha suspected that there was a hidden agenda behind it. “Telangana Talli statue is a symbol of our struggle and sacrifices. It has been our identity for decades. It cannot be replaced at the whim of the government with a GO. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has no role in the Telangana movement and supported a united Andhra Pradesh idea, cannot arbitrarily replace this revered icon,” Kavitha said.

The MLC declared that the BRS, if voted to power, would bring back the original Telangana Talli statue. “The new statue, which the Congress claimed was a common woman of Telangana, had no connection to Telangana’s roots and sentiments,” she said.

Kavitha questioned the secrecy surrounding the unveiling of the new statue, which was introduced without public discussion or consent. “If the Congress truly respects the sentiments of four crore people of Telangana, why was this decision taken without public debate?” she questioned the government.

Referring to Asha workers protests, Kavitha said that the Congress government failed to fulfil its poll promises and was now silencing voices instead of addressing genuine issues. “Telangana will not tolerate this betrayal,” she said and called upon the people to reject the Congress’ attempts to rewrite history.