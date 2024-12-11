KCR should be punished for giving ticket to Ramesh: Congress

HYDERABAD:Congress MLA Aadi Srinivason Tuesday demanded that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao be punished for giving MLA ticket to Chennamaneni Ramesh knowing very well that the latter is a German citizen. He also wanted punishment for the former BRS MLA for suppressing his citizenship and contesting Assembly elections..

Speaking to the media, Srinivas said that KCR was aware of the fact that Ramesh carried German passport. Demanding an apology from the BRS to the people of Vemulawada, the Congress MLA expressed surprise as to how the pink party fielded a person in the Assembly election who is not an Indian citizen.

Citing the Telangana High Court judgement which imposed a fine of `30 lakh on Ramesh, he wondered why Rama Rao, who reacts to everything under the sky, is silent on the issue. He accused the BRS of ensuring the delay of the court’s verdict while it was in power. He asserted that the government of India revoked the Indian citizenship of Ramesh three times.