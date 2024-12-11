Manchu Mohan Babu allegedly assaults reporters amid family dispute with son Mano

HYDERABAD: The ongoing family dispute between veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj Kumar took a dramatic turn when the former allegedly assaulted reporters who were covering the issue. At his residence on Tuesday, Mohan Babu reportedly hit two reporters with a television mic, injuring one of them severely.

According to eyewitness accounts, Mohan Babu pulled the mic of a TV channel and used it to hit another reporter, Ranjith, on the head. The injured journalist was taken to a private hospital for treatment. I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy enquired about the injured reporter’s health, while MP M Raghunandan Rao and other leaders condemned the attack. Journalists staged protest at the veteran actor’s house after the attack.

Mohan Babu was reportedly injured during the incident and was shifted to a private hospital. Following the altercation, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu asked Mohan Babu and his two sons, Manoj and Vishnu, to appear before him at 10.30 am on Wednesday. Police have also reportedly seized licenced firearms belonging to the Manchu family.

Claiming his actions were not about property or money but about self-respect and the safety of his wife and children, Manoj alleged that the police had taken sides after receiving his complaint. “I approached the police for protection and showed the bouncers at my residence to an SI. He assured me of support, but later, constables threatened my men, sent them out and sent some bodyguards to my house,” Manoj told the media. “What authority do they (the police) have to send my men out,” he questioned.

Later in the day, he met higher police officials and sought police protection and a fair investigation. Subsequently, he entered Mohan Babu’s house, reportedly after breaking open the gate and shouting that his child was inside.

Meanwhile, Mohan’s elder son, Manchu Vishnu, returned to Hyderabad from abroad on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, he downplayed the dispute, calling it a family matter.

The family feud, which reportedly began on Sunday, escalated with both sides filing criminal complaints on Monday. In his complaint to the Pahadishareef police, Manoj alleged that on December 8, around 10 persons carrying sticks entered his house, surrounded his wife and children and threatened to kill him and his wife. Manoj claimed he chased the intruders and was injured in the process. On Sunday, while he was undergoing a medical examination at a private hospital, some people allegedly stole CCTV footage from his residence. Manoj accused two persons — Vijay Reddy and Kiran — of being complicit in the episode.

Mohan Babu, in his complaint, alleged that Manoj and his wife Monika, were attempting to seize his property through intimidation and force. The actor claimed that around 30 persons allegedly associated with Manoj trespassed into his house on Sunday, threatened his staff, evicted them and declared that no one could enter the premises without their permission.