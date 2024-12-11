PD Act invoked against tribal rape accused in Jainoor

ADILABAD/ASIFABAD: Police on Tuesday invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a man, Sheikh Makdum, for raping and attempting to murder a tribal woman in Jainoor on August 31, said Superintendent of Police (SP) DV Srinivas Rao.

District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre and the SP sent a proposal to the state government to impose the PD Act against Makdum. Upon the approval of the members of the PD Act Advisory Board constituted by the government, the police registered PD Act against the accused, said the SP.

Similarly, strict action will be taken, and the PD Act will be invoked against those who illegally transport cattle and PDS rice, play matka and other prohibited games, indulge in activities like cockfighting, online betting, spreading false propaganda on social media, inciting religious hatred and disturbing public peace in the district, added Srinivas Rao.