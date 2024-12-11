People happy, will continue with Prajavani programme: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that people were happy with the government for finding ways to resolve all their issues, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that the Revanth Reddy dispensation will continue to hold Prajavani programme for the benefit of all.

He was addressing the media after a meeting he had with the people whose issues were resolved during the recent Prajavani events. “The Congress government is working with accountability. People are happy as we found a way to get their issues resolved. The government will definitely continue to conduct Prajavani,” he said.

“The government is computerising the entire process. Every application received at Prajavani programmes are being uploaded and sent it to the department concerned,” he added.

The deputy CM also said that all institutions in the government are working to strengthen the foundations of democracy.

Solar power for podu farmers

Meanwhile, Vikramarka said that the government will try to provide solar power facilities to podu farmers.

“We will direct the Forest department to make necessary arrangements to install solar power facilities for the benefit of podu farmers,” he said and alleged that the previous BRS government failed to resolve the problems of podu farmers.