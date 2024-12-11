Telangana CM for Delhi amid Cabinet expansion talks

HYDERABAD: On the eve of his visit to Delhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a prolonged meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at his residence to discuss various issues related to the party and the government. This meeting assumed significance given the ongoing winter session of the Assembly, the one-year completion of the Congress government and speculations over expansion of Cabinet.

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Revanth is scheduled to leave for Rajasthan on Wednesday morning to attend a relative’s wedding. Later in the evening, the chief minister will travel to Delhi,where he is expected to stay for two days.

While rumours of Cabinet expansion abound, it remains unclear whether deputy chief minister, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, will join him in Delhi.

CM may give presentation on one-year governance

AICC sources indicate that discussions on Cabinet expansion would start with evaluating the political merits and dynamics of each candidate. If such discussions occur, the presence of senior leaders will be crucial.

Meanwhile, the chief minister is expected to give a detailed presentation to the Congress high command on the state government’s achievements during its first year, including the implementation of several poll promises. He is also likely to explain the financial challenges being faced by his government in fulfilling other promises.

Seethakka meets Rahul, Priyanka in New Delhi

On Tuesday, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka called on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi and briefed them on the progress made by her departments. The sources also said that Anasuya explained to them about the happening in the state Congress.