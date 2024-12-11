Telangana signs trade partnership with USIBC

HYDERABAD: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday signed a bilateral trade partnership agreement between the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and Telangana in the presence of US Consul General Jennifer Larson.

He urged the USIBC to promote Telangana among American businesses and facilitate increased investments in the state. Highlighting Hyderabad’s thriving IT ecosystem, Sridhar said, “Hyderabad already hosts global giants in the IT, healthcare and life sciences GCC sectors. Our vision is to bring the essence of Silicon Valley to Hyderabad. We are committed to creating a conducive environment for research and development, which is crucial for future growth.”

The minister also reiterated the state government’s vision of developing Hyderabad as the Global AI Capital, underscoring the efforts taken in this direction.

Stone laid in Ghatkesar

In a separate event on Tuesday, Sridhar laid the foundation stone for additional classrooms and other developmental projects at Gurukul Junior College, Ghatkesar. The projects, estimated at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore, were launched in the presence of Government Whip Mahender Reddy and local MLA Chamakura Malla Reddy.

The minister also inaugurated the ITI College building for girls in Kondapur, Ghatkesar, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 7.96 crore under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Additionally, he unveiled a specialised facility equipped with 20 advanced sewing machines, purchased for Rs 7 lakh, to support the Fashion Technology course at the ITI. The state government has approved five trades for this ITI, which will commence operations in the upcoming academic year with 224 seats.

Later in the day, Sridhar inaugurated the CM Cup sports competitions at Gurukul Junior College.