Case against Actor Mohan Babu for attacking TV reporter

HYDERABAD: The Pahadishareef police have registered a case under Section 118 (1) (causing hurt using dangerous weapons or substances) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu for hitting a journalist with a TV mic on Tuesday night.

Mohan Babu’s sons Manchu Manoj and Manchu Vishnu appeared before Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu as per his directions following a feud that broke out in the actor’s family on Saturday.

It reached a flash point on Tuesday with Manoj barging into his father’s house at Jalpally. During the intense drama, Mohan Babu had hit a TV reporter with a mic.

As per the directions of the police commissioner, Manoj gave a bond for Rs 1 lakh guaranteeing to hold peace for a period of one year.

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday gave exemption to Mohan Babu from appearing before the Rachakonda police till December 24. The court ordered the police to monitor the situation every two hours at the actor’s residence to ensure peace.

The court adjourned Mohan Babu’s plea to December 24 for further hearing.

Mohan Babu was admitted to Continental Hospital, Gachibowli, after the scuffle at his residence on Tuesday night. According to a hospital health bulletin, the actor was brought at 8.30 pm on Tuesday with complaints of diffuse body pains, anxiety and a history of loss of consciousness. “He is under medical observation,” the bulletin said.

Speaking to the media after appearing before the Rachakonda CP, Manoj said that he was assured that the police would provide him security. “I promised him (Rachakonda CP) that from my side there will not be any problems. The CP told me that the police nabbed a person named Kiran and another person, Vijay Reddy, would be arrested,” he said.