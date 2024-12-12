Committed to easing air travel for civilians: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

HYDERABAD: GMR, the airport operator, launched an AI-powered digital twin platform at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

The minister stated that the new system would enhance efficiency and improve airport operations.

According to a release, the AI-enabled system, called the Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC), integrates airside, landside and terminal operations into a unified platform, utilising real-time data to optimise decision-making, minimise disruptions and ensure seamless operations.

The APOC is designed to enhance passenger mobility by assisting with crowd management, flow and queue analytics, and passenger experience insights. It will also provide real-time behaviour analytics, run virtual simulations for various operational scenarios and use smart monitoring to reduce congestion.