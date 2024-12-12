Committed to easing air travel for civilians: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

HYDERABAD: GMR, the airport operator, launched an AI-powered digital twin platform at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.
The minister stated that the new system would enhance efficiency and improve airport operations.
According to a release, the AI-enabled system, called the Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC), integrates airside, landside and terminal operations into a unified platform, utilising real-time data to optimise decision-making, minimise disruptions and ensure seamless operations.
The APOC is designed to enhance passenger mobility by assisting with crowd management, flow and queue analytics, and passenger experience insights. It will also provide real-time behaviour analytics, run virtual simulations for various operational scenarios and use smart monitoring to reduce congestion.
Speaking at the launch, Naidu emphasised his commitment to easing air travel for civilians. He described the APOC facility as a milestone for future air operations. “With increasing air traffic, advancements in airport management are essential. This new facility will enhance efficiency and improve operations,” he said, adding that the system would also result in cost savings and improved safety for air travel.
“I don’t view today’s event as merely unveiling an operations facility; I see it as the beginning of a new chapter in aviation operations in India. We must focus on making air travel more accessible, affordable and convenient. This new facility aligns with the vision for improved ease of travel, aiming to create a seamless and people-friendly air travel experience,” he added.
The minister said airports should become “second homes” for passengers and that the goal is to increase the number of airports to 50 over the next five years.