Death at premiere: Allu Arjun seeks stay on proceedings

HYDERABAD: Actor Allu Arjun has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking stay on all further proceedings, including his arrest, in connection with FIR No 376 registered by the Chikkadpally police following the death of 39-year-old M Revathi at the Sandhya Theatre during the screening of the premiere show of Pushpa-2: The Rule.

The petition said that the allegations against the actor lack factual basis and were designed to misuse the judicial process, thereby warranting intervention by the High Court under Section 528 of BNSS being verbatim reproduction of Section 482 of CrPC.

“The principles laid out in the Bhajan Lal case emphasise that such proceedings should be quashed when initiated with malicious intent, as is evident in the present matter,” the petition read.

“The registration of the FIR against Allu Arjun is an abuse of the process of law and not on any factual or legal basis. Allowing the proceedings to continue would result in unnecessary harassment and irreparable harm to him, tarnishing his reputation without just cause,” it said.