KTR to Rahul Gandhi: Implement poll promises or tender apology

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday told AICC leader Rahul Gandhi that the statues of Rajiv Gandhi and Telangana Talli, which were unveiled by the state government, would be sent to Gandhi Bhavan if BRS returns to power in the state.

In an open letter to Rahul Gandhi, Rama Rao asked the AICC leader not to resort to diversionary tactics to cover up the failures of the Congress government.

He also informed Rahul Gandhi that the names of all the government institutions named after Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and other Congress leaders would be changed if BRS is voted back to power. “If possible implement election assurances. Otherwise, tender an apology to the people,” he demanded.