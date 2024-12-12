KTR to Rahul Gandhi: Implement poll promises or tender apology

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday told AICC leader Rahul Gandhi that the statues of Rajiv Gandhi and Telangana Talli, which were unveiled by the state government, would be sent to Gandhi Bhavan if BRS returns to power in the state.
In an open letter to Rahul Gandhi, Rama Rao asked the AICC leader not to resort to diversionary tactics to cover up the failures of the Congress government.
He also informed Rahul Gandhi that the names of all the government institutions named after Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and other Congress leaders would be changed if BRS is voted back to power. “If possible implement election assurances. Otherwise, tender an apology to the people,” he demanded.
Rama Rao wondered why Rahul Gandhi, who toured the state extensively during the Assembly elections, was not visiting the state to ensure implementation of the Congress’ election promises.
Stating that the process of crop loan waiver is incomplete in the state, he said: “So far, 620 farmers died by suicide in the state in the last one year.
In his letter, he also highlighted the non-implementation of schemes and assurances like Rythu Bharosa, Rs 500 bonus for every quintal of superfine variety paddy, two lakh jobs and Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women.
He also mentioned Musi rejuvenation project, demolition of houses of the poor by HYDRAA, the problems of auto-rickshaw drivers and other issues. Rama Rao alleged that the Congress government looted public money and perpetrated in civil supplies and other scams.