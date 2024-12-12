NIMS expansion project to cost Rs 430 crore more

HYDERABAD: With officials proposing additional works, the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) expansion project is likely to cost the exchequer a whopping Rs 430.69 crore more, bringing the total cost to Rs 2,120 crore.

The government had earlier sanctioned Rs 1,698 crore for the expansion project. If the government gives the green signal to revise the estimates, the project cost would zoom up to Rs 2,120 crore.

Of the additional works proposed by the officials, two are major — a multilevel car parking system and an elevated ramp.

Officials justified the addition of the elevated ramp by saying that the emergency wing is the most overcrowded department in the hospital. The proposed elevated ramp will be configured and designed to cater to patients in different models like fast track, specialty and patient activity.