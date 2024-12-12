Tapgate: Telangana HC reserves order on bail plea of accused

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved the order on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Aruvela Shravan Kumar, Managing Director of I News and accused No 6 (A6) in the phone-tapping case.

Kumar, who is seeking protection from arrest, is accused of being involved in the illegal surveillance of political leaders, judges, businessmen and their families during the run-up to the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

During the hearing, Justice Sujana raised concerns about delays in issuing a Red Corner Notice for the arrest of two absconding accused -- former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao and Shravan Kumar.

The judge questioned the public prosecutor (PP) about the delay, given that the first chargesheet in the case was filed in June, 2024. The PP responded that the CBI had already requested Interpol to issue the Red Corner Notices and that the state government was taking steps to bring the accused back to India.

The case is relates to the illegal phone tapping of opposition political leaders and other individuals, allegedly orchestrated by Prabhakar Rao with the involvement of Shravan Kumar.

The PP argued that Kumar played a central role in the operation, frequently visiting the SIB office to direct surveillance activities. It was claimed that Kumar provided specific instructions on whose phones should be tapped, as well as details on raids and other activities.