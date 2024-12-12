Two-day orientation programme for new legislators begins, BRS skips

HYDERABAD: A two-day orientation programme for the new members of the Legislative Assembly, being held in coordination with PRS Legislative Research Institute, New Delhi, began at the MCR HRD Institute of Telangana here on Wednesday.
The programme covers topics like legislative practices, procedures, rules, regulations and precedents.
As announced earlier, the BRS legislators boycotted the programme. BJP legislators K Venkata Ramana Reddy and P Rakesh Reddy attended the event.
On the inaugural day, Chakshu Roy of PRS Legislative Research Institute delivered a talk on ‘The Hallmark of Effective Legislators & How to Be One’, and ‘Effective Utilisation of Question Hour, Zero Hour, Resolutions, Matters of Urgent Public Importance, Etc’.
PDT Achary delivered a lecture on ‘Legislators — Their Privileges, Protocol, and Role in Governance’.
Speaking on the occasion, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said that there are 57 new MLAs in the House.
Stating that the Legislative Assembly belongs to everyone and not any political party or ideology, he said that the government has extended invitations to all the parties.
Responding to BRS working president KT Rama Rao allegedly attributing political motives to him, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Rao said: “BRS thinks that it is still in power. Casting aspersions on Speaker, that too by a senior member like KTR, is not acceptable.”