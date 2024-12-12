Two-day orientation programme for new legislators begins, BRS skips

HYDERABAD: A two-day orientation programme for the new members of the Legislative Assembly, being held in coordination with PRS Legislative Research Institute, New Delhi, began at the MCR HRD Institute of Telangana here on Wednesday.

The programme covers topics like legislative practices, procedures, rules, regulations and precedents.

As announced earlier, the BRS legislators boycotted the programme. BJP legislators K Venkata Ramana Reddy and P Rakesh Reddy attended the event.

On the inaugural day, Chakshu Roy of PRS Legislative Research Institute delivered a talk on ‘The Hallmark of Effective Legislators & How to Be One’, and ‘Effective Utilisation of Question Hour, Zero Hour, Resolutions, Matters of Urgent Public Importance, Etc’.