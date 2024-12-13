Citizens, contractors struggle to meet GHMC chief as access remains restricted

HYDERABAD: Meeting GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi to submit grievances has become increasingly difficult. It is reportedly the first time in GHMC, the citizens are held from meeting the civic body chief during the visiting hours.

A large number of citizens with genuine grievances are making efforts to meet the commissioner and get their issues addressed. However, Ilambarithi is allegedly out of bounds and has been reluctant to meet anybody for the past few days.

The security at the GHMC Commissioner’s office in Tank Bund has been beefed up and visitors, coming from far-off places, are forced to return with disappointment. They are told that the commissioner is busy in meetings and cannot meet anybody.

Sources said that the visitors are being told to hand over their representations to the staff at the counter, a few steps away from the Ilambarithi’s chamber. However, when they enquire about when they will get a call for an appointment, the staff tells them that it depends on the nature of the complaint and it may take days or weeks, the sources added.

“I came from LB Nagar to submit a representation against encroachments and unauthorised constructions. However, I was denied meeting the commissioner and the staff told me that I would get a call for an appointment based on the nature of my complaint,” a visitor named Srinivas said.

Another visitor who submitted a representation about a week ago said, “I did not get a call from the commissioner’s office. I have come here to enquire about the status of the appointment.”

Moreover, a number of contractors whose bills have been pending for several months tried meeting the commissioner but were denied an appointment. This apart, media persons were also denied an appointment, as they only wanted to obtain information about various developmental activities in the city.