Cold wave alert for four districts from December 12-14 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state will experience a significant drop in temperatures, with a gripping chill expected in the coming days.

According to the IMD, temperatures are likely to decrease by 2–4°C, intensifying winter conditions while dry weather persists. A cold wave warning has been issued for isolated areas in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts, with a yellow alert in place until December 14.

An orange alert has been issued for minimum temperatures between 4–10°C in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal until December 16. Most other districts have a yellow alert for minimum temperatures ranging from 10–15°C.

On Thursday, Bela in Adilabad recorded the state’s lowest temperature at 7°C, while Hyderabad’s minimum was 10.9°C at BHEL Factory in Sangareddy.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will see partly cloudy skies, with mist or haze likely in the mornings. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 30°C and 14°C, respectively, with light northerly to northeasterly winds at 4–8 km/hr.