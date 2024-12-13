Farmer handcuffed, Telangana CM orders probe, jailer suspended

HYDERABAD/SANGAREDDY: Shocking visuals of a handcuffed Lagcherla farmer being shifted to a hospital for treatment went viral on Thursday, prompting an immediate reaction from Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy who ordered an inquiry into the atrocity; and from Director General (Prisons) Soumya Mishra who suspended Sangareddy jailer P Sanjeeva Reddy on charges of dereliction of duty. Mishra also sent a report to the Home Secretary on the prison Superintendent Santosh Kumar Roy.

The visuals show police officials and Sangareddy jail staff taking Hirya Nayak, a farmer from Lagcherla, to Sangareddy hospital in handcuffs. The chief minister expressed his anger by ordering higher officials to initiate a probe into the incident and submit a detailed report. He also warned the officials that the “people’s government” won’t tolerate such incidents.

Nayak, one of the accused in the Lagcherla attack case, was lodged in Sangareddy jail. As he was unwell, the jail authorities shifted him to the Sangareddy hospital. The farmer was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

According to Sangareddy doctors, all reports, including the ECG of the farmer, were normal. However, the doctors suggested that he be shifted to Gandhi Hospital as a precautionary measure. Hospital Superintendent Dr Anil said that Hirya Naik informed them that he suffered a heart attack in the past but he has no reports.

KTR’s condemnation

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao termed the handcuffing of the farmer as “cruel, inhumane and unconstitutional’.

“The vindictive Revanth Reddy government is targeting tribal farmers. The act of handcuffing is a clear violation of human rights,” Rama Rao said.