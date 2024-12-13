Ganja peddler with 20 cases arrested again in Telangana

Telangana

However, her accomplice, Neethu Bai from Nanakramguda, fled upon seeing the officials and remains at large.
Manda Ravinder Reddy
HYDERABAD: A notorious marijuana peddler from Dhoolpet, Arunabai alias Anguri Bai, was arrested by Excise & Prohibition personnel in Karwan on Thursday.

Anguri Bai, who has over 20 cases registered against her, was caught with 1.53 kg of cannabis. However, her accomplice, Neethu Bai from Nanakramguda, fled upon seeing the officials and remains at large.

“We have been trying to arrest her for the past three months, but she has been evading capture. She has also been skipping court hearings for ongoing cases,” an Excise official told TNIE, adding that Anguri Bai was on the run in three cases registered at the Dhoolpet office of the department.

The accused was produced before the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), Nampally, for judicial remand in connection with four cases, the department stated.

